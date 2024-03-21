‘LDF convener Jayarajan admitted biz links with BJP leader’, says LoP Satheesan

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Wednesday claimed that LDF convener E P Jayarajan himself has confirmed his allegation of Jayarajan’s family having business tie-ups with Niraamaya, a company owned by Union Minister and BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
“Jayarajan, who had said that he would give the shares to the Leader of Opposition and his wife if he or his wife had shares in the said company, has now admitted on Wednesday that his wife holds shares in Vaidekam. Me and my family don’t want Jayarajan’s share. The resort, in which Jayarajan’s wife holds shares, changed its name to Vaidekam-Niraamaya Resort after entering into an agreement with Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s company. It is like naming it the CPM-BJP resort,” Satheesan said during a press conference in Kochi on Wednesday.
The leader of Opposition alleged that Chandrasekhar’s company took over Vaidekam Resort to settle the ED raid at Vaidekam.
Satheesan playing dirty tricks, says E P Jayarajan
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : LDF convener E P Jayarajan has accused Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan of making adult videos. Earlier, Satheesan had raised an allegation that Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, was Jayarajan’s business partner.
“Satheesan had used porn media against the Left Front candidate at the time of Thrikkakara by-election. It was the leader of opposition who created a fake photo of my wife. A Congress leader from Ernakulam helped him create it,” Jayarajan said.
Jayarajan also alleged that the photo produced by Satheesan as evidence of his alleged business relations with Rajeev Chandrasekhar was also fake. “He had been using my wife’s face by manipulating it in a photo to show that she was sitting with Rajeev Chandrasekhar. My wife has filed a complaint with the police. Everyone should oppose the filthy politics of Satheesan,” he said
Meanwhile, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has dismissed the allegations levelled by Satheesan that he had a business partnership with Jayarajan’s family.
At a press conference held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, he challenged Satheesan to move court if he had any evidence in this regard.