‘LDF convener Jayarajan admitted biz links with BJP leader’, says LoP Satheesan

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Wednesday claimed that LDF convener E P Jayarajan himself has confirmed his allegation of Jayarajan’s family having business tie-ups with Niraamaya, a company owned by Union Minister and BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

“Jayarajan, who had said that he would give the shares to the Leader of Opposition and his wife if he or his wife had shares in the said company, has now admitted on Wednesday that his wife holds shares in Vaidekam. Me and my family don’t want Jayarajan’s share. The resort, in which Jayarajan’s wife holds shares, changed its name to Vaidekam-Niraamaya Resort after entering into an agreement with Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s company. It is like naming it the CPM-BJP resort,” Satheesan said during a press conference in Kochi on Wednesday.

The leader of Opposition alleged that Chandrasekhar’s company took over Vaidekam Resort to settle the ED raid at Vaidekam.