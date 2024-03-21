Money laundering case: ED finds car with Karnataka MLA’s sticker at Kasaragod businessman’s residence

KOCHI: Investigating a money laundering case against a Kasaragod-based businessman, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found a car with a sticker issued to Karnataka MLA and Congress leader N A Harris during a raid at the former’s residence in Bengaluru.

The central agency carried out raids against Muhammad Hafeez at nine locations spread across Kerala, Karnataka and Goa. The raids lasted three days, starting from March 14.

Hafeez allegedly extorted money from his father-in-law Abdul Lahir, a Dubai-based businessman who belongs to Aluva.

Lahir alleged that Hafeez swindled Rs 108 crore from him citing various business ventures. He had gifted 1,000 sovereigns of gold as wedding gift to Hafeez in 2017.