Money laundering case: ED finds car with Karnataka MLA’s sticker at Kasaragod businessman’s residence

KOCHI: Investigating a money laundering case against a Kasaragod-based businessman, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found a car with a sticker issued to Karnataka MLA and Congress leader N A Harris during a raid at the former’s residence in Bengaluru.
The central agency carried out raids against Muhammad Hafeez at nine locations spread across Kerala, Karnataka and Goa. The raids lasted three days, starting from March 14.
Hafeez allegedly extorted money from his father-in-law Abdul Lahir, a Dubai-based businessman who belongs to Aluva.
Lahir alleged that Hafeez swindled Rs 108 crore from him citing various business ventures. He had gifted 1,000 sovereigns of gold as wedding gift to Hafeez in 2017.
“During the search proceedings, it is revealed that Hafeez is using a vehicle displaying the official protocol sticker issued by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in the name of N A Harris who is the MLA of Shanti Nagar constituency, Bengaluru. On further inquiry, it is revealed that the said vehicle was purchased by one Muhammad Haris Nalapad but registered in the name of Nafih Muhammad Naser, who is a close relative and political aid of N A Harris and cousin to Nalapad. Nalapad is currently serving as the general secretary of the Karnataka Youth Congress and is a close friend of Hafeez,” the ED said in a statement.
The central agency also froze bank accounts, which include fixed deposits worth Rs 4.4 crore. Gold jewellery weighing 1,672.8 grams, currency notes worth Rs 12.5 lakh, seven mobile phones, and various incriminating documents were seized during the search.
“ED initiated an investigation based on FIRs registered by Kerala Police, Goa Police and Karnataka Police wherein it is alleged that Hafeez and his associates indulged in offences of cheating by impersonation, misappropriation of funds, forgery and fabrication of documents and extracted money worth Rs 108.37 crore from his in-laws with a view to meet unlawful demands for more dowry,” the statement read.