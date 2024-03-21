Monson Mavunkal case: CB asks complainant to reveal source of money

KOCHI: The Crime Branch (CB) probing the cheating case against conman Monson Mavunkal on Wednesday issued a notice to a complainant in the case to produce documents to prove that no black money was paid to the accused.

The CB issued the notice to Yakoob, a businessman from Mukkam, asking him to appear at its office in Kochi with relevant documents on Friday.

Earlier, Yakoob had approached the vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau claiming that CB DySP Y R Rustom took Rs 1.5 lakh from him during the probe. However, CB maintained that, of the Rs 10 crore paid by six businessmen including Yakoob to Monson, Rs 7.9 crore was hawala money.