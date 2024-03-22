Kerala Financial Corporation raises Rs 307 crore through NCDs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Financial Corporation raised Rs 307 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). The 10-year term bond was raised through the BSE Electronic Book Platform (EBP) at a coupon rate of 8.89 per cent.

The funds from the latest issue will be utilised for financing projects to promote the MSME sector of the state. The corporation also plans to raise further funds to the tune of nearly Rs 700 crore from the bond market in the next financial year.

The corporation stated that it could raise funds at a better rate than the major public sector banks and PSUs because it had AA Credit rating from RBI and SEBI-approved rating agencies. KFC is among the rare state PSUs which have an AA rating.