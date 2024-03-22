Kerala HC grants bail to former senior govt pleader accused of rape

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to former Senior Government Pleader P G Manu accused of raping a client, who was a survivor in another sexual assault case, when she approached him for assistance to settle the case.

The public prosecutor submitted that the investigation is over, and the final report has been filed. The petitioner submitted that he has been in judicial custody since January 31, and since the investigation is over, and the final report has been filed, his continued detention is not necessary for investigation.

Justice Sophy Thomas said that the petitioner was a Senior Government Pleader of the High Court, and he sexually exploited a hapless lady who approached him to settle a case, in which she was the victim, which is to be taken note seriously.

The allegation is that the petitioner, who was in a position to dominate the will of the victim, sexually exploited her, committed rape on her twice, and sent obscene videos to her continuously. While granting bail, the court said that the petitioner should report before the Investigating Officer on the first Saturday of every month at 3 p.m. until the material witnesses in the Sessions Case are being examined. He should not enter the limits of Chottanikkara police station, till the trial in the sessions case is over, except to report before the Investigating Officer.