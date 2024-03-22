Mosques in Kerala to call for water conservation

KOZHIKODE: Messages on the importance of conserving water will reverberate across most mosques in Kerala on Friday, March 22, which is being observed globally as World Water Day.

The Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Qutbah (SKJQ), a feeder organisation of Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, has asked all quatibs to spread awareness on water conservation during Friday prayers. The move gains importance in view of the water shortage currently plaguing Karnataka and sweltering summer heat back home in Kerala.

“Islam gives paramount importance to judicious use of water. Prophet Muhammad had said water for wudu (ablution) should be used sparingly even if one is doing it in the flowing river,” SKJQ general secretary Nazar Faizi Koodathayi told TNIE.

The organisation has urged believers to exercise care while performing ablution under a running tap, as it may lead to unnecessary wastage of water while moving from one organ to another. “It is advisable to depend on ablution tanks for wudu when there is water shortage. After ablution, the water should be used for agriculture or other purposes,” Faizi said. He said supplying drinking water is a pious deed that will be rewarded in heaven. “A person had asked the Prophet about how he could ensure heaven for his deceased mother. The Prophet replied that he should distribute drinking water among people,” he said.

He said creating awareness on saving water has become imperative in Kerala too even though it is available here in plenty, as changes in the climate are posing a danger to life. “Decline in rainfall and depletion of groundwater are signs of an impending catastrophe,” Faizi said.

‘40% of sources polluted’

“Around 40% of our water sources are polluted. People should be made aware of such things and should be exhorted to prevent a disaster,” Faizi said.

Faizi believes future wars will be fought for water. “Israel attacked Lebanon for the water in Litani river. One of the reasons for the US aggression on Iraq was to get water from the Euphrates and Tigris rivers,” he said. Faizi said the Quran had several verses that underlined the importance of water. “Surah 23, verse 18 says, ‘We send down rain from the sky in perfect measure, causing it to soak into the earth. And We are surely able to take it away.’ Similarly, Surah 67, verse 29 says, ‘Did you even consider: if all the water that you have (in the wells) were to sink down into the depths of the earth, who will produce for you clear, flowing water?” he said.