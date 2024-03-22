Suicides among doctors: IMA extends ‘Helping Hands’ in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: More than 20 doctors, including medical students, ended their life in the state in the past one year alone, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has revealed. In light of the alarming situation, the IMA, recognising the urgent need to address the mental health challenges faced by the medical community, has taken proactive steps to offer them assistance.

The association has announced the launch of free medical counselling and therapy services aimed specifically at providing mental health support to doctors. The initiative seeks to address the unique stressors and pressures that physicians and medical students encounter in their professional and personal lives. On Thursday, the IMA launched a project for emotional wellbeing and suicide prevention, and IMA Helping Hands - a tele helping app.

“We are prioritising the wellbeing of our members and the broader medical community,” said a representative of IMA Kozhikode. By providing accessible mental health resources, the IMA aims to encourage doctors to seek help when needed and to foster a culture of openness and support surrounding mental health issues.