Criminal, warlock & novelist: Many identities of the Kattappana double murder accused

IDUKKI: With the Kattappana double murder case throwing up recollections of the plot of the 'Drishyam' movie franchise, a recent revelation by the investigation team has further cemented the eerie similarities, with parallels also being drawn between the lives of accused Nitheesh PR and Georgekutty, the character played by Mohanlal in the Malayalam crime thriller series.

As in the sequel, 'Drishyam 2', where Georgekutty concocts the script for a caper and publishes it as a novel, Nitheesh, 31, also published a novel on the online reading app, 'Pratilipi', describing a plot on the lines of his murderous exploits. Nitheesh’s novel, Mahamanthrikam, has had more than 53,000 views. The unfinished book, published between October and December of 2018 has a total of six chapters.

The novel was published two years after he claimed his first victim, a baby born to his live-in partner Vidhya.

According to intelligence sources, Nitheesh practiced witchcraft and in his novel, an evil sorcerer tries to possess an innocent girl by making her a slave to delusion while another wizard attempts to free her. The novel talks about summoning demons through spells and describes tantric techniques.