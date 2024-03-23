Decline in students switching from CBSE/ICSE to State syllabus in Kerala, analysis reveals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While close to 55% of the students in CBSE schools shifted to the state Plus Two course after Class X in 2018-19, the rate has seen a consistent dip over a five-year period to touch 42% in 2022-23, a detailed analysis of the figures received via a Right to Information (RTI) reply has revealed.

The rate of migration of ICSE students to the state syllabus has also declined. From half the total number of students in 2018-19, it dipped to a little over 40% five years later. Correspondingly, the enrolments in Class XI in both CBSE and ICSE schools saw a gradual rise over the period, further underlining that more students chose to stay put in national syllabus schools after Class X.

According to education and career experts, better success rates of national board students in all-India entrance exams such as NEET for medical courses, IIT-JEE for engineering and the more recently introduced CUET for university admissions, could be the key reasons for the reverse trend.