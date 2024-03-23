Kerala moves SC against President over delay in getting assent for bills

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government has approached the Supreme Court against the delay in getting President's assent for the bills passed by the legislative assembly.

The Kerala Governor who referred the four bills to the President has also been made a party to the case.

The President's secretary is the prime respondent in the suit filed by the chief secretary and Perambra MLA TP Balakrishnan. The unusual suit challenges the legaility of the President's action to withhold her assent to bills referred to her.