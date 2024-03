KOZHIKODE: A wave of dissent is sweeping the campus of the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NITC) with students staging a massive protest against the authorities’ decision to enforce a night curfew on the campus. On Friday morning, a large number of students staged a demonstration in front of the campus gates, blocking teachers and disrupting normal the activities of the institute.

The unrest kick-started after Rajanikant G K, Dean of Students’ Welfare, issued a circular on March 20 outlining new regulations mandating students to return to their hostels before midnight.

The circular also states that the campus canteen will close by 11 pm, effective immediately, as part of the efforts to “regulate student activities and ensure compliance with new curfew regulations.” The canteen facility was earlier available for 24-hour. According to the circular, the move aims at restoring order on campus amid escalating tensions. It also warned that non-compliance will result in the suspension of students from hostels.

As the dean left the campus on Friday citing health concerns, a large number of students gathered in front of the main office of the college registrar. Later in the evening, the registrar and the director of NIT-C met the representatives of the Students Affairs Council (SAC). However, the conciliatory meeting reportedly failed to reach a consensus, and the students have decided to continue with their protests.