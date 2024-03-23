Keralites stuck in Russia: Kerala CM writes to Jaishankar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his assistance in ensuring the repatriation of three Keralites stranded in Russia.

Pinarayi said Tinu, Prince, and Vineeth from Thiruvananthapuram went to Russia on January 23 for a job, but were cheated by the agent and forced to join the Russian Military Force. Prince is learnt to have been seriously injured after being posted at the war front.

“It is learnt that more young people from various parts of the country are stranded in Russia and are awaiting repatriation,” Pinarayi said.

He said the Kerala government had taken up the matter with the ambassador of India in Russia and the joint secretary of ERS division, at the Ministry of External Affairs. But no response has been received from both officials so far.

Pinarayi urged Jaishankar to intervene urgently in the matter and impress upon the Russian Foreign Ministry to facilitate early and safe repatriation of the Indian citizens stranded in Russia, including the three Keralites.