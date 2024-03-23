Rain remains elusive, threat of drought looms in Kerala

KOCHI: With the mercury soaring and rain remaining elusive, Kerala may be in for drought-like conditions by mid-April, warn meteorologists. The state is expected to receive isolated rainfall in some places in the last week of March.

However, there are chances of water scarcity in April. The hot and humid conditions indicate that temperatures may breach 40 degrees Celsius by early April. The mercury is hovering around 39oC in Palakkad and Kollam districts, while Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam records around 37oC. Though there is sufficient storage in reservoirs, rivers and water bodies are drying up fast and water scarcity is forcing people to depend more on groundwater resources.

According to Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research director S Abhilash, there is an increased possibility of water scarcity in central and north Kerala in April if summer rains fail to deliver.

“While the southwest monsoon was deficient across Kerala, the northeast monsoon was 24% excess in south Kerala. There has been literally no rainfall in February, which has led to water scarcity across the state. The situation may aggravate in April if the dry weather persists. There will be isolated rainfall in some places in the last week of March. This will lead to an increase in humidity and the heat index will remain high. Besides the ultraviolet index will be high next week, which may lead to an increase in the chances of sunburn. Possibility of draught depends on the stress on groundwater resources,” he said.