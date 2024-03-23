SC orders HMT to hand over land for Seaport-Airport Road development in Kochi

KOCHI: The long-awaited development of road infrastructure and the expansion of Seaport-Airport Road has gained momentum with the Supreme Court issuing an order to hand over the land that belongs to HMT to the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) for road construction.

The issue of the acquisition of HMT’s land has been a major obstacle to the development of Seaport-Airport for over 20 years. A total of 1.632 hectares of land belonging to the HMT has to be acquired for road construction. According to a High Court ruling, the land is under state government ownership. The interim order came on an appeal filed by HMT in the Supreme Court against the High Court ruling.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Revenue Minister K Rajan, and Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas had decided to seek the Supreme Court’s permission to acquire the land and secured approval to avail of Rs 16.35 crore from a nationalised bank for the acquisition. The decision was reached at a high-level meeting of the ministers held in Thiruvananthapuram two weeks ago.