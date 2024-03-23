Two women held in Kochi for using fake passport, illegal stay

KOCHI: Two foreigners who used fake passports and overstayed in India for years after expiry of their visas have been arrested in Kochi.

The Cheranalloor police had taken Cassandra Drammesh, 27, of Gambia and Eunice Wambui, 34, of Senegal into custody from a hotel in Ponekkara on Wednesday night following an alert from the Foreign Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and subsequent verification. The women have been booked under The Foreigners Act, 1946, and The Passports Act, 1967. Their arrests were recorded and they were sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

Police officers said the duo had taken a room at the hotel after submitting photocopies of two passports.

When the FRRO contacted the hotel as part of collecting details about foreigners staying in Kochi, the management said the women had submitted photocopies of their passports.“The FRRO contacted us to carry out verification of the documents submitted by the women. We reached the hotel and interviewed them. They said they had lost their passports and possessed only photocopies,” said an officer.