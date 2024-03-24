45-year-old man dies after overspeeding bike rams into his motorbike in Kerala's Palakkad

PALAKKAD: A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed after another speeding motorcycle rammed into his vehicle at the Padoor Nadakkavu junction near Alathur in Palakkad on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Lakshmanan of Ayiloor in Palakkad.

According to the Alathur police station, where the case is registered, the accident happened on Saturday night when the victim was proceeding to the Alathur side from Padoor.