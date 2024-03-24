45-year-old man dies after overspeeding bike rams into his motorbike in Kerala's Palakkad

PALAKKAD: A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed after another speeding motorcycle rammed into his vehicle at the Padoor Nadakkavu junction near Alathur in Palakkad on Saturday night.
The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Lakshmanan of Ayiloor in Palakkad.
According to the Alathur police station, where the case is registered, the accident happened on Saturday night when the victim was proceeding to the Alathur side from Padoor.
When the vehicle reached the Nadakkavu junction, another motorcycle that was overspeeding rammed into his motorcycle.
As a result of the accident, the victim suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to Alathur Taluk Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, the police registered a case under sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC and initiated a probe. The police also took the person who was overspeeding into custody.