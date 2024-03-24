Ernakulam first district to post per capita income of Rs 2L

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ernakulam has become the first district in Kerala to register an annual per capita income based on gross district value added (GDVA) at constant prices of Rs 2 lakh.

An Ernakulam resident on average earned Rs 2,02,863 in 2022-23, up 5.9% from the previous year’s Rs 1,91,611, showed a quick estimate released by the economics and statistics department. The state averaged Rs 1,74,214.

Coincidentally, Ernakulam’s GDVA — the measure of total output and income in the economy — also crossed Rs 70,000 crore, the first district in the state to achieve the feat. Ernakulam’s GDVA stood at Rs 70,695.80 crore in 2022-23, against Rs 66,533.04 crore in 2021-22.

Ernakulam district was followed by Alappuzha district with a per capita income was Rs 1,95,819, which was up 5.72% from a year earlier. Kollam stood third, at Rs 1,80,948, up 4.74% year-over-year. Wayanad had the lowest per capita income, at Rs 1,04,302.

The 2022-23 rankings were mostly unchanged from the previous year’s, with only Kannur bettering its position from eighth to seventh, in the process pushing Thiruvananthapuram down one rung.