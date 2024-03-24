Gangsters running brothels in Kochi, say police in court; Nazeer denied bail

KOCHI: Investigating an immoral trafficking case involving a gangster, the police have submitted before a court that criminal gangs are running brothels in Kochi. The Ernakulam North police made the submission when an anticipatory bail petition filed by gangster Bhai Nazeer, 48, of Vattekunnam, was considered by the Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court recently.

The court denied him anticipatory bail after the police objected strongly. Nazeer had approached the court after he was accused in a case relating to immoral activities carried out at a homestay – which went by the name Olga – at Old Kathrikadavu Road. The police later arraigned Nazeer as the ninth accused after finding that the prostitution racket was operated by his gang active in Kochi.

Nazeer’s counsel submitted that he was not present when the police raided the homestay and the rent agreement of the building was in the name of the 10th accused, Ashif Muhammad, who Nazeer does not know. The police submitted a case diary in which the details of objects seized from the scene are listed. The court found that one of the witnesses to the search was a woman. The public prosecutor alleged that Nazeer and Ashif made all arrangements for the brothel and also to find customers, and they received unlawful gain.

“It is reported that the practice of running brothels is nowadays increasing for raising funds in connection with illegal activities. Similarly, it is also reported that gangsters and criminal hooligans are involved in the running of brothels so as to raise money for their requirements,” the court order stated.

Police submitted that they recovered notebooks and registers that contained the names of ladies and children who were enticed for prostitution from the premises, along with condoms.

The court observed that the criminal antecedents of Nazeer include cases up to 2016 and no new cases were reported for the past eight years.

“At the same time, the criminal antecedents reported include very serious and grave offences. He is included in the rowdy history sheet of Panangad police station. Though the petitioner is suffering from physical ailments, considering the gravity of allegations, the court is of the view that the petitioner is not entitled to get a pre-arrest bail,” the court observed.

The court said the investigation revealed that the accused persons are engaged in the running of other brothels in different places and the details are to be investigated.

“Similarly, the role allegedly played by the middleman who brought ladies to the brothel is also to be investigated. Taking note of this situation, the petitioner is not entitled to get discretionary relief under section 438 of CrPC. Hence, the petition is liable to be dismissed,” the court ordered.

The police suspect Nazeer has left the state after a case was registered against him and are looking to come out with a lookout notice against him soon.

Nazeer’s counsel submitted that he is suffering from chronic kidney disease and has been undergoing dialysis thrice a week for the past several years, and that he was not present at the site when the police raided the homestay. Nazeer also submitted that he was not involved in criminal cases for the past 12 years, but was leading a peaceful life during the period.

