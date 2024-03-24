Kerala: BJP sheds political stigma, dreams big this election

What makes the BJP special this Parliament election in Kerala is that for the first time in the history of the state’s electoral politics the party is no longer ‘untouchable’. Now, any UDF or LDF leader could join the saffron party without humiliation. For the first time, voters in the state feel their votes could help the party win more than one seat.

Setting aside the Hindutva agenda the party has been using in the pan Indian electoral arena, in Kerala, the BJP is holding one manthra tight -- ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’. And at least in three constituencies the leadership can say with confidence the candidates, if elected, will be ministers in the next Modi cabinet.

However, the main drawback the BJP faces in Kerala is that the far right nationalist party has failed to present its own agenda in front of the voters. This time around too, the picture is not different. On the one hand, the party is trying to cash in on ‘Modi’s Guarantee’, and on the other, it is also expecting the anti-incumbency factor against the LDF government to play out. In addition, the party is staring at the allegation that, even after being in power at the Centre, it is trying to block the state’s progress.

Although the party has attracted leaders from the Congress and other parties, the BJP continues to face a shortage of reliable leaders. According to insiders, the big challenge the state unit is facing is that despite being successful in getting the support of the Nair community as its main vote base, its efforts to garner support from the powerful Ezhava community remains a distant hope even after the formation of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS). This election will also be a test of BJP’s Christian outreach programme.

Strengths

Modi Ki Guarantee

BJP’s continuity narrative

A relatively weak UDF

Weaknesses

Lack of strong and credible state leaders

No proper political narrative at state level

Unfamiliar candidates

Inability to make inroads into community organisations

Opportunities

Probability of getting Union ministership

Christian outreach

Probability of UDF & LDF joining hands at Centre

Threats