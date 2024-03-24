Kerala: Boat operators oppose WTO move to curb subsidies

KOLLAM: All-Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association has urged the Union government to resist any attempts by the WTO to curtail Indian fishermen’s activities through subsidy reductions. The WTO’s proposed regulations aim to limit subsidies that increase marine fishing capacity and aid in the construction or import of fishing vessels. The association emphasized that complying with such proposals could lead to a significant downturn in the fishing industry.

The association has communicated its stance to Parshottam Rupala, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, asserting that it will not adhere to any restrictions imposed by the WTO to hinder Indian fishermen’s activities. These restrictions encompass subsidies on fuel, fishing equipment, techniques, and more.

The association has also urged the Kerala government to reconsider the exorbitant increase in licence fees imposed on 15-m-long fishing boats with six crew members operating within a 12 nautical mile radius. The substantial hike in licence fees threatens the livelihoods of fishing communities as fishing is their primary source of income.

“The WTO seeks to enact legislation that would constrain fishing activities in our oceans. However, sophisticated large vessels, including those from China, have been conducting fishing operations in the Indian Ocean using high-voltage sighting devices. The depletion of sea resources in the Indian Ocean cannot be attributed to the activities of Indian fishermen. In reality, Indian fishermen lack an industrial fishing fleet capable of depleting fish resources,” said Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal, general secretary of the All-Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association, who attended the recent WTO meeting held in Abu Dhabi.

Kalapurackal further highlighted the presence of Chinese industrial vessels fishing in the Indian Ocean, stressing that if restrictions are enforced, fishermen would be compelled to rely on foreign markets for their catch.

Experts warn that if the WTO proceeds with its proposal on subsidies in the fisheries sector of developing countries like India, the industry will face significant challenges.