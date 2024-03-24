Kerala: Congress pins hopes on mass mobilisation to retain hold

Just a month back, the Congress state leadership was supremely confident of the UDF, with its roster of mostly sitting candidates, sweeping the general elections. But campaigning has proved to be a rude awakening, with the party cutting a sorry figure at the grassroots level in several constituencies. However, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan — who has since also donned the role of party chief, with K Sudhakaran in the fray in Kannur — and KPCC acting president M M Hassan are undeterred.

With anti-incumbency and a slew of corruption charges against the state government, the UDF was confident of improving on its mandate in 2019, when it won 19 of the 20 seats. Organisational lapses have always been the bane of the Congress. Satheesan has been touring extensively to address the weaknesses. He has returned to his trusted method of mass mobilisation, which allowed the Opposition front to wrap up the previous two assembly by-elections – in Thrikkakara and Puthupally.

“Satheesan sets the agenda, which even his political detractors latch on to. The UDF has decided to raise local, state and national issues in all the 20 constituencies,” a top Congress leader told TNIE.

Things seem to be looking up, yet challenges persist. A senior Congress MP, who is defending his seat in central Kerala, is realistic enough to admit that in at least half of the constituencies candidates are still unable to influence voters.

“Our organisational lapses are a media construct. But, we expect a tough fight for every seat. Party workers have been told to shed overconfidence,” said Hassan, who is also the UDF convenor.

Strengths

High profile candidates, sitting MPs and national leaders in fray

Historical upper hand

Support by community organisations

Weaknesses

Organisational lapses

Vacuum created by absence of Oommen Chandy

Lack of women leaders

Lack of local connect and election management

Opportunities

Anti-incumbency against state and Union governments

Political narrative of Congress being only alternative

Threats