Kerala: Congress pins hopes on mass mobilisation to retain hold

Just a month back, the Congress state leadership was supremely confident of the UDF, with its roster of mostly sitting candidates, sweeping the general elections. But campaigning has proved to be a rude awakening, with the party cutting a sorry figure at the grassroots level in several constituencies. However, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan — who has since also donned the role of party chief, with K Sudhakaran in the fray in Kannur — and KPCC acting president M M Hassan are undeterred.
With anti-incumbency and a slew of corruption charges against the state government, the UDF was confident of improving on its mandate in 2019, when it won 19 of the 20 seats. Organisational lapses have always been the bane of the Congress. Satheesan has been touring extensively to address the weaknesses. He has returned to his trusted method of mass mobilisation, which allowed the Opposition front to wrap up the previous two assembly by-elections – in Thrikkakara and Puthupally.
“Satheesan sets the agenda, which even his political detractors latch on to. The UDF has decided to raise local, state and national issues in all the 20 constituencies,” a top Congress leader told TNIE.
Things seem to be looking up, yet challenges persist. A senior Congress MP, who is defending his seat in central Kerala, is realistic enough to admit that in at least half of the constituencies candidates are still unable to influence voters.
“Our organisational lapses are a media construct. But, we expect a tough fight for every seat. Party workers have been told to shed overconfidence,” said Hassan, who is also the UDF convenor.
Strengths
High profile candidates, sitting MPs and national leaders in fray
Historical upper hand
Support by community organisations
Weaknesses
Organisational lapses
Vacuum created by absence of Oommen Chandy
Lack of women leaders
Lack of local connect and election management
Opportunities
Anti-incumbency against state and Union governments
Political narrative of Congress being only alternative
Threats
Inability to take position on sensitive issues like CAA, Palestine
Leaders moving to BJP
Anti-incumbency against sitting MPs
Confident of romping home in all 20 seats: Satheesan
Is anti-incumbency against the LDF government a key plank in your election campaign?
Our first priority is to fight communal and fascist policies of the Modi government and the Sangh parivar. We also wish to expose the unholy nexus between the governments led by the LDF and the BJP. The Lavalin case has been adjourned for a record 34 times. The chief minister’s former principal secretary was imprisoned. Have they taken the CM’s statement? Has the ED arrested any prominent leaders of the CPM involved in the Karuvannur bank scam? Two statutory agencies have come out with findings against the CM’s daughter.
How do you expect BJP to perform in the state?
Modi claimed that the BJP’s seat count in Kerala will be in the “double digits”. Does the BJP state president believe that?
What do you have to say about the poor representation of women in the candidate list?
We were unable to give more seats to women as all sitting MPs, except one, are in the fray. I admit our fault. We’ll make up for this in the 2026 Assembly election.
Why does the Congress state leadership want to make it a UDF - LDF fight rather than adopting a national approach?
In Kerala, the fight is between the UDF and the LDF. BJP is irrelevant in the state. Now the CM is trying to create a space for BJP out of fear of the central investigation agencies.
In Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi is fighting a national woman leader belonging to the INDIA bloc. Why is it so?
Rahul Gandhi is the sitting MP from Wayanad. In fact, Annie Raja is the one who is contesting against Rahul. The fact that the CPI general secretary himself ensured that his wife contested from Wayanad shows their lack of sincerity towards the national opposition bloc.
The LDF convenor stated that it’s going to be a fight between the LDF and BJP. What’s your take?
They are trying to provide space for the BJP. Just because the CPM secretary denied it doesn’t make any difference. The LDF convenor would not have said so without the consent of the CM.
How many seats will the UDF win in Kerala?
I am confident of winning all the 20 seats.