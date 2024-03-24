Kerala: Eyeing comeback, Left opts for multi-pronged strategy

With the possibility looming large of the upcoming general elections literally altering Kerala’s bipolar politics, the LDF is going all out to ensure all bases are covered. Confined to a single seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Left has laid out big plans for a spectacular comeback in the state.

Betting big on minority votes, the LDF has envisaged a slew of measures to woo voters, with a special focus on the Muslim community. Riding on the anti-CAA agitations, the state government has categorically declared that CAA will not be implemented in the state. The move, coupled with a proclaimed solidarity with Palestinians, has gifted the Left some much-needed brownie points over the rival UDF.

Factoring in the BJP’s eagerness to win at least one seat from Kerala and the UDF’s bid to replicate its 2019 sweep, the Left has opted for a multi-pronged approach. Its anti-Centre narrative focuses on the Union government’s neglect of Kerala and its opposition to the CAA assures the Left of adequate arsenal to further alienate the minorities from the saffron party.

Simultaneously, another campaign is on, questioning the UDF’s credibility and its sincerity in the anti-BJP fight. While highlighting the steady flow of leaders from the Congress to the BJP, the CPM also seeks to target the UDF MPs for being ineffective spokespersons for the state.

The LDF hopes to counter BJP’s Christian outreach programmes by citing the Manipur issue and win over voters through its latest political ally — the Kerala Congress.

Strengths

Left govt in state

High profile and strong candidates

Anti-Centre narrative in state

Strong organisational leadership

Weaknesses

CM Pinarayi Vijayan under cloud of suspicion

Absence of tall leaders like Kodiyeri and Kanam

Threats

Anti-incumbency against state govt

Lack of support from high ranges due to human-animal conflict

Resentment within coastal community over Vizhinjam and other factors

Opportunities