Kerala: LSGD calls for responsible handling of poll waste

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant move to streamline waste management during Lok Sabha elections in the state, the local self-government department (LSGD) has urged the Election Commission to come out with an order directing the squads deployed to ensure model code of conduct (MCC) to collaborate with local bodies to ensure proper disposal of election-related waste including posters, banners, hoardings and other items.

In a first, the LSGD has proposed to the State Election Commission to instruct MCC squads to coordinate with local bodies and Haritha Karma Sena (KHKS) members and hand over the illegal campaign materials for scientific disposal.

During previous elections, MCC squads used to dump illegal campaigning materials at the removal site, said officials.

“It’s a huge burden for the local bodies. The squads often remove the campaign materials, including banners and materials, and irresponsibly dump them around. Collection and disposal of waste is a huge task for the local bodies. We have submitted the recommendations to the Election Commission and are waiting for the commission to come out with an order so that we can give necessary directions to the local self-government institutions,” said the official.

LSGD Minister M B Rajesh told TNIE that the special squads should responsibly hand over poll-related waste to local bodies. “It’s not about enforcement and I would say all political parties should follow a code of conduct for themselves, adhere to green protocol and use eco-friendly materials for election campaigning. Recyclable materials should be used and after the elections, they should recycle these materials and convert them into valuable products,” the minister said.

He said that the anti-defacement squads should hand over poll waste to respective local bodies so that they can handle it along with other waste in a proper manner. The other day, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Kerala released a handbook on the green protocol to be followed strictly by the campaigners and election officials during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. As per the recommendations, propaganda boards and banners should be made of cotton and paper and eco-friendly materials should be used to decorate election offices of political parties.

The district election officers have been directed to take legal action if prohibited materials are found to be used. “We have given strict instructions to avoid the use of single-use plastic and disposable items. We were able to reduce the generation of waste considerably after the introduction of green protocol during previous elections held in the state,” said an official of Suchitwa Mission.

