Kochi: Elderly woman falls off bus, dies at hospital

KOCHI: An elderly woman who fell off a moving private bus at Panampilly Nagar succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagyavathi, 79, of Maradu, who met with the accident while alighting at Panampilly Nagar bus stop on Thursday morning.

Ernakulam South Police have registered a case against the driver of the bus under IPC Section 304A for causing death by negligence. According to the police, the victim was travelling to her relative’s house and wanted to alight at Panampilly Nagar.

“However, before she could get down, the bus moved forward. The victim lost her balance and fell. She suffered serious injuries after her head hit the ground,” a police officer said.

Soon Bhagyavathi turned unconscious and was rushed to a nearby . During the medical check, it was revealed that she had suffered a serious head injury. Later, she was shifted to Kottayam Medical College. However, she succumbed to injuries on Friday evening.