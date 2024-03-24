Kochi: Special PMLA Court quashes Santiago Martin’s plea in ED case

KOCHI: The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Special Court in Kochi has dismissed the petition of lottery king Santiago Martin to keep the enforcement directorate (ED) case against him in abeyance till the disposal of the trial procedure in the lottery scam case probed by the CBI.

According to Martin, the chargesheet filed by the CBI is the predicate case on the basis of which ED registered a money laundering case against him and others. Citing the Supreme Court judgment in Vijay Madanlal’s case that proceedings under PMLA cannot be continued once there is an acquittal or discharge in the predicate case, Martin filed the petition to keep the ED case in abeyance till the final disposal of the CBI case.