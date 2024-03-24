Kerala

Man sets himself on fire in petrol bunk, dies

As per the primary reports, family issues were behind the suicide.
Image used for representational purpose only.
PTI

THRISSUR: A man who set himself on fire in a petrol bunk at Irinjalakuda after buying petrol last evening, died early on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Shanavas, 43, a native of Kattungachira.

As per the primary reports, family issues were behind the suicide. He bought petrol from the fuel station at around 8 pm on Saturday. When he set himself on fire after pouring petrol, a local person intervened immediately and used the fire extinguisher which averted a major tragedy, said officials.

