‘President Murmu sitting on bills’: Kerala moves SC

According to the state government, the governor should not have referred the bills to the President as they deal with matters falling in the state list of the Constitution. None of the seven bills had anything to do with Centre-state relations. They had been pending with the governor for about two years and his action “subverted” the functioning of the state legislature, rendering its very existence “ineffective and otiose”, it said.

“The bills include public interest bills which are for the public good, and even these have been rendered ineffective by the governor not dealing with each one of them ‘as soon as possible’ as required by the proviso to Article 200,” the plea said.

“The conduct of the governor in keeping bills pending for long and indefinite periods of time, and thereafter reserving the bills for the consideration of the President without any reasons relatable to the Constitution is manifestly arbitrary and violates Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution,” the plea said.

Equally, the aid and advice tendered by the Union of India to the president to withhold assent to the four bills, which are wholly within the domain of the state, while disclosing no reason whatsoever, is also manifestly arbitrary and violates Article 14.

“Additionally, the actions impugned defeat the rights of the people of the State of Kerala under Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution, by denying them the benefits of welfare legislation enacted by the State Assembly,” it said.

The plea said not dealing with the bills presented for assent for periods as long as 24 months, or seven months to 16 months, the governor has rendered ineffective and otiose the functioning of a limb of the State under the Constitution, the legislative assembly.

‘Ineffective and otiose’

