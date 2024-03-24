Third tipper lorry accident strikes Thiruvananthapuram within a week

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 22-year-old two-wheeler rider suffered major injuries after being hit by a tipper lorry in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. This is the third accident involving tipper lorries within a week in the state capital.

Akhil, 22, of Arasuparambu in Nedumangad, was riding his two-wheeler when he was struck by a tipper at Nakramchira in Kattakada on Saturday. Akhil got dragged on the road for nearly 20m after the collision.

The tipper, en route to collect rocks from Paleli quarry, hit Akhil’s scooter when he was travelling from Kattakada to Aryanad.

“The accident occurred when the tipper was making a turn, causing its rear-end to hit Akhil’s scooter. Unaware of the accident, the tipper driver continued the journey for about 20m, dragging Akhil and his vehicle on the road. This caused severe injuries to Akhil’s face, arms, and legs. ,” said SHO, Kattakada. Akhil was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.