Arattu ceremony to be held at Sabarimala today

SABARIMALA: Arattu ceremony, one of the concluding events of the annual festival of the Sabarimala temple here, will be held in the Pampa, opposite of Pampa Lord Ganapathy temple at 11.30am on Monday.

As part of the ceremony, the procession carrying the sreebali idol of Lord Ayyappa in a thidambu on a caparisoned elephant, will be taken out from Sannidhanam to Pampa at 9am. A traditional reception will be given to the procession under the leadership of Travancore Devaswom Board president P N Prasanth in front of Pampa Anjaneya auditorium at 11am.

After the reception, the sreebali idol of the lord will be taken in a procession to Arattu Kadavu in the Pampa. On reaching the venue, thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru will perform the ceremony in the presence of melsanthi Mahesh Nampoothiri at 11.30am.

After the ceremony, the idol will be taken in front of the Pampa Ganapathy temple for darshan and ‘para’ offering by devotees. The procession carrying the thidambu will then return to Sannidhanam from Pampa at 3pm.