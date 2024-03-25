CPM fears BJP; Kerala CM driving secret dealings: V D Satheesan

KOCHI: Launching a scathing attack on the CPM, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has alleged that its party leaders are involved in forging secret pacts and business deals with BJP leaders. Training his guns on the chief minister, he said Pinarayi Vijayan fears the BJP and was behind the dealings of his party leaders.

Satheesan was speaking to mediapersons in North Paravur on Sunday. CPM leader A K Balan says this election will mark the end of the Congress, he said, adding, “If they expect the Congress to bite the dust, whose victory are they wishing for? Is it the CPM, which is contesting from only 18 seats across the country?” he asked.

He also questioned the LDF government’s move of filing a petition in the Supreme Court against the President and Kerala governor, terming it a political stunt ahead of the polls.

“The President has been withholding her assent to Bills for a while now. But why did the LDF government decide to approach the apex court now?” asked Satheesan.

Objecting to the government’s move to accommodate K Krishnankutty in the state cabinet even after the JD(S) aligned with the BJP, Satheesan said, “JD(S) is a major ally of the NDA in Karnataka. The LDF government is afraid of the BJP. Krishnankutty is continuing in the state cabinet on the direction of the BJP. If Krishnankutty goes to Karnataka, will he he seek votes for BJP?” he asked.