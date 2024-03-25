Isaac violated code of conduct, complains UDF; Pathanamthitta collector seeks explanation

PATHANAMTHITTA/KOCHI: In the wake of a complaint by the UDF alleging violation of model code of conduct by CPM Pathanamthitta candidate T M Thomas Isaac, the district collector has sought an explanation from the former finance minister.

The complaint by Varghese Maman, district chairman of the UDF, said Isaac was using the staff of Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-Disc) to offer various employment opportunities to youngsters.

It also alleged that Isaac sought votes from members of Kudumbashree during an internal meeting of the women empowerment group. It is learnt that Pathanamthitta Collector S Premkrishnan has given Isaac time till Tuesday to respond to the complaint.

The former minister told TNIE that K-Disc’s initiative to help youngsters get jobs in various fields was a continuation of the initiative he had taken during the ‘Migration Conclave’ in Pathanamthitta from January 18-21, way before the elections were announced.

“So, the steps to offer job opportunities is a follow-up of the migration conclave. And it’s done by the state government,” said Isaac, adding that there was nothing wrong in him taking credit for the initiative.

On the allegation that he sought votes by attending a Kudumbashree meeting, the former finance minister said: “I had just gone to a Kudumbashree meeting, and if I have done anything wrong, I will be more cautious.”