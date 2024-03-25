Kerala: MVD to start distributing licences, RCs from today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst criticism over the delay in the distribution of driving licences and Registration Certificates (RCs), the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) announced the resumption of distribution of the same from Monday.

The department has made a deal with the postal department in the distribution of 26,500 driving licences and 28,000 RCs.

Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said that the distribution of the backlog would be completed in the next three weeks.

“The applicants will get the message regarding the printing and dispatching of documents, on their registered mobile phone. The printing company has already printed over 24,000 documents. The printing and distribution will be a continuous process, starting from Monday,” he said.

Earlier the postal department stopped the distribution over non-payment of dues in November last year.

The Indian Telephone Industries (ITI), which won the contract to print the documents in PVC cards, had also stopped printing after the MVD defaulted on paying Rs 9 crore to the company.

The issue was resolved after the finance department approved the funds.