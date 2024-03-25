Kevin murder: Kerala govt rejects convict Syanu’s ordinary leave petition

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a decision that would have resonance in society, the state government has rejected the plea for ordinary leave submitted by Syanu Chacko, who is serving jail term after being convicted in the state’s first honour killing case. Syanu Chacko and 10 others were awarded double life imprisonment for killing a Dalit Christian, Kevin P Joseph, of Kottayam in 2018.
Kevin had married Syanu’s sister Neenu Chacko against the wishes of her family, and the growing discontent led to the murder. Syanu is currently lodged at the Central Prison in Thiruvananthapuram.
Taking into account the view of the home department after considering the court judgment, police report, probation report and minutes of the Advisory Committee of Central Prison and Correctional Home, the government “found that it is not a fit case to grant ordinary leave.”
In its rejection report, the government stated that “granting leave to such convicts may pass a wrong message to society that the punitive system is so weak and may facilitate such types of crimes.” A prisoner is eligible for sixty days of ordinary leave in a calendar year.
It was Rahina Chacko, Syanu’s mother, who approached the High Court against the denial of leave to her son in 2023. The court directed the state government to consider the leave application as expeditiously as possible, at any rate within one month from the date of receipt of a copy of the judgment. The District Probation Officer, Kollam, had reported that Syanu’s neighbours had different opinions regarding his release.
“Granting him leave may facilitate social integration. There are no adverse issues reported against him while he was released earlier to visit his father,” the report of the officer said.
However, the Kollam district police chief (rural) in his report stated that the people in the locality were displeased with the high-handed atrocity committed by the prisoner and his accomplice. “The victim’s family members will be dissatisfied if he is released on leave,” the report said.
The matter was then placed before the Jail Advisory Committee meeting held on June 29, 2023. “After deliberations it was decided not to recommend the matter of granting leave to the government, considering the notorious nature and gravity of the crime committed and the period of incarceration undergone by the prisoner,” the advisory committee said.
Honour killing
The case against Syanu Chacko and accomplices was that they hatched a conspiracy to abduct Kevin P Joseph and his friend Aneesh Sebastian in order to compel the release of his sister Neenu Chacko who was with Kevin. They trespassed into the house of Aneesh at Mannanam and abducted him and Kevin. They were brought to Chaliyekkara where Kevin attempted to flee from their custody. However, Syanu and others chased him down and ensured his death by drowning him in the Chaliyekkara river.