Kollam: Woman suffers serious injuries after 2-wheeler gets caught with cable

KOLLAM: A 42-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after a cable got entangled in her scooter, leading to an accident at Karunagappally on Saturday. The injured is Sandhya, of Thazhava. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Karunagappally.

The incident took place around 2 pm when a truck carrying timber struck an electric cable, dragging it recklessly and endangering others on the road. Sandhya, who was sitting on her two-wheeler in front of her husband workshop, was unfortunate enough to get ensnared in the cable’s path as the truck passed by.

Despite her attempts to dismount from the scooter, Sandhya was unable to evade the swiftly moving cable. In the impact, she was lifted from the ground along with the scooter and was eventually dropped 20m away from the workshop, with the two-wheeler also landing on her. The CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral. Sandhya, who suffered a fractured shoulder, is currently receiving intensive care. Meanwhile, her husband has accused the truck driver of failing to stop after initially colliding with the cable.