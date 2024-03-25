Some giving importance to animals over humans: Raphael Thattil

KALPETTA: Human-wildlife conflicts found mention in the Palm Sunday message of Raphael Thattil, the Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church. Thattil, who was speaking at Holy Cross Church in Nadavayal, Wayanad, said some people gave more importance to animals than humans.

“We suspect some people give more importance to wild animals than humans. Migrant families are not robbers of forest resources. They are people who work hard and produce food; that is, they deserve consideration. The Church prays for those who died in wild animal attack during the Holy Week,” he said.

Thattil said migrants left their homelands and went to the hilly regions with the help of kings and the government of the time after their life became miserable. “They are not robbers or looters. They are the ones who turn this land into a farming paradise. We must remember how much migrant families contribute to our state. However, they are facing wild animal attacks. The issue needs permanent solution. Many are losing lives. The government should protect them,” Thattil said.

Human-wildlife conflicts, which have claimed several lives, including three in Wayanad, this year alone, have become a major poll issue this Lok Sabha elections. Widespread protests against the attacks and resulting deaths have rocked the state, with the Church too taking it up. The Syro-Malabar Church had earlier criticised the government against recurring attacks.

The Thamarassery, Mananthavady and Thalassery bishops had also termed the loss of human life in wildlife attacks as unacceptable. It was also alleged that the forest department and the government were not taking steps to prevent wildlife attacks.