Warning! Hotter days in store for Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Daytime temperatures may go up as the isolated rainfall that hit parts of the state in the past three days is likely to weaken and dry weather is expected to set in.

Vellanikkara in Thrissur recorded the highest temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Palakkad and Punalur in Kollam recorded 39 degrees Celsius, slightly lower than the highest of 40.1 degrees Celsius recorded last year.

Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, said maximum temperatures will go up in the state in the coming days owing to dry weather conditions.

Meanwhile, IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Alappuzha on Monday.

The recent rain led to a slight rise in total rainfall received by the state this season.

However, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram are yet to record any rainfall. Only Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam have lower rain deficiency this season.