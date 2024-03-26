Code violation in Kerala: Collector orders ‘80% discount’ medical store shutdown

However, the nodal officer pointed out that the MCC had come into force on March 16, the day the election schedule was announced, while the fair price medical store was opened on March 20. It was noted that the outlet is operated by using the CSR fund of Kitex Children’s Wear Limited and is facilitated by the Twenty20 Association, a charitable society.

It was also pointed out that the Twenty20 political party and Twenty20 association have the same office-bearers. Also, the party, medical store and association have the same logo. Another thing noted was the message Sabu Jacob conveyed in the video.

“This is a beginning. If Twenty20 comes to power, it will ensure that all 943 panchayats and 3.5 crore people in Kerala will be able to access food items at 50% and medicines at 80%discount,” he had said.

All these were considered as direct inducements to vote.

“Even if Sabu says it is not a political party programme and it is only a programme by the company which he attended as the director, it can still be seen as a third person inducing vote for a party,” said the order.

Sabu: CPM, Sreenijin behind closure

Sabu M Jacob, chief coordinator of Twenty20, has blamed the CPM and Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin for the closure of Twenty20’s medical store. “This is political vendetta. Through this cruel move, the most-affected people are the poor and the common man,” said Sabu. He alleged that the CPM’s complaint was to shut down the food security market and the medical store, which was functioning adjacently. “It shows CPM’s stand that it would not allow the people of Kerala to live. The food security market was functioning as a model for the country,” said Sabu, adding that even in the war front, people are allowed to buy medicines. “Medicines and food are the basic needs of people. They will give a befitting reply to the CPM’s high-handedness,” he said.