Kerala elections: The Mahe question: Takes two to tango or tangle?

KOZHIKODE: Sandwiched between Kozhikode and Kannur districts of Kerala, Mahe could likely throw up an amusing political scenario, courtesy the local political compulsions that are at variance with the scene in Kerala.

The CPM, which is locked in a tough fight with the Congress in Kerala, is likely to ask its cadre in Mahe to back the Grand Old Party. Mahe assembly constituency, which has about 32,000 voters, is part of the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency.

The INDIA bloc has fielded Congress leader V Vaithilingam, former chief minister of Puducherry and sitting MP, to take on Minister for Home and Education A Namassivayam of the BJP.

The CPM has declared that all avenues should be explored to ensure the BJP’s defeat wherever possible. If the party sticks to the stand in Puducherry, party workers in Mahe will be voting for Vaithilingam even as their comrades in neighbouring constituencies – Vadakara and Kannur – will be striving to defeat Congress candidates Shafi Parambil and K Sudhakaran, respectively.

“We are fighting the elections as the United Democratic Secular Front (UDSF) in Mahe, of which Congress and IUML are main constituents,” said Ramesh Parambath, Congress leader and Mahe MLA. “Unlike in the past, a good number of CPM voters do not harbour any antagonism towards the Congress this time.”