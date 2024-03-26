Kerala High Court stays suspension of two students in connection with alleged ragging incident

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday stayed the order of the Dean, College of Veterinary and Animal Science, Pookode, Wayanad, suspending two students in connection with an alleged ragging incident that happened a year ago.

The court issued the stay order on a writ petition filed by Amresh Bali and Ajith Aravindakshan, fourth-year students of the college. According to the petitioners, the order suspending them from the college was issued in connection with an alleged incident that happened a year ago. The suspension order was issued on the day when the students involved in the ragging and death of J S Sidharthan were suspended.

Hearing of plea seeking permission for classes adjourned

The High Court on Monday adjourned hearing on petitions filed by certain CBSE and ICSE schools seeking permission to conduct classes for students from IX to XII grades in May. The court said if the petitioners wanted to intimate the students about the commencement of the vacation classes, they were free to do so.

Karuvannur Bank case: HC adjourns hearing of plea

The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to April 3 the hearing on a petition filed by the crime branch challenging the order of the Ernakulam Special Court for PMLA Cases dismissing the crime branch’s plea seeking handing over of the files seized by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the scam.

Abhimanyu case: Accused persons given nod to examine reconstructed documents

The Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court on Monday permitted accused to examine the reconstructed documents after 11 documents were found missing from the court in the case related to the murder of Maharaja’s College student Abhimanyu by Campus Front activists in July 2018. The defence counsel had filed an objection regarding the reconstruction of missing documents, which was considered by the court on Monday.