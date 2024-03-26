Kerala: Three CPM activists attacked in Mattannur, 11 RSS workers held

KANNUR: Three CPM activists were attacked and stabbed in Mattannur on Sunday night. The victims, identified as Sunobh, 35, Rijil, 30, and Latheesh, 36, who are affiliated with the CPM’s Idavelikkal branch, were attacked at the Ayyallur area in Mattannur around 10 pm on Sunday.

A group of 12 individuals targeted the CPM workers while they were sitting at a bus shelter in Ayyallur. The victims sustained serious injuries and were initially taken to the Kannur AKG Cooperative Hospital. Sunobh, who is in critical condition after suffering a deep stab wound from an axe, was later transferred to a private hospital for specialised medical care.

CPM leaders said that RSS workers were behind the attack. CPM area secretary M Ratheesh said, “RSS criminals are responsible for the attack. Several of the accused have prior criminal records. Two of them were recently released from jail. There was no provocation for the attack.”