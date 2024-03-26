North Kerala sees spike in e-auto numbers, south lags behind

KOCHI: Electric autorickshaws are taking over the roads in the northern districts of Kerala while the south still lags far behind. As per the data available with the Parivahan in the first three months of 2024, around 20,000 electric vehicles were registered in the state. During the 2023-24 financial year, the state saw the registration of 4,068 electric autorickshaws, 61,787 two-wheelers and 9,712 light motor vehicles.

“There has been a significant rise in the number of e-autos in northern districts like Kozhikode and Malappuram while not much is happening in this sector towards the south,” said Ramanunni M, CEO and co-founder of chargeMOD. According to him, there are 3,500 e-autos in Kozhikode city and there are around 6,000 in the district while there are only 1,500 or so in Ernakulam.

“However, in tandem with the increase in the number of e-vehicles, a proportionate increase in the number of charging stations is not happening, especially in Malabar. If the charging stations are counted, the numbers are high in Ernakulam compared to Kozhikode and Malappuram. There are only 140 charging points in Kozhikode city which has the highest concentration of e-autos in the state,” Ramanunni said.

According to Mohammed Salim, secretary of E-auto CITU Sarovaram Section in Kozhikode, the numbers are increasing every year since the drivers are finding it more economical than traditional autorickshaws.