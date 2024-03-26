Six transgender dancers prepare for next stage of their artistic journey in Kerala

“The trust is committed to assisting students who wish to start their own classes, by covering initial expenses. With a focus on showcasing performances at temples and other stages, the trust aims to elevate transgender artists and promote their visibility in society. We eagerly anticipate organising their performance in front of the President next month,” said K N Ananda Kumar, founder of the academy.

Initially, the academy focused on mohiniyattam, bharatanatyam and Kerala natanam. “Now, following requests from students, we are set to introduce classes in kuchipudi in place of mohiniyattam,” said Veena Satheesh, coordinator. “More than just a dance academy, the initiative strives to redefine societal perceptions of transgender individuals. By fostering discipline and close bonds between students and teachers, it aims to create a supportive environment where every individual can thrive,” Veena added.

“Before joining the academy as a teacher, I knew these students. Initially, I wondered how they would perceive me in my new role. However, I soon realised that being one of them made it easier for me to address their needs. Understanding their challenges and supporting their growth as a cohesive unit became my priority,” said Sanjana Chandran, a transgender bharatanatyam teacher.

“Kerala natanam has never been formally taught to transgender individuals previously. It’s been a novel journey for me too. Despite societal stereotypes portraying them as loud and rude, forming a close bond with them has revealed their warmth and empathy. They undergo comprehensive training, starting from the fundamentals, and are assessed by an external examiner to ensure proficiency. Hence, they possess the qualifications to either start their own classes or pursue careers as performing artists,” said Gayatri Subramaniam, a Kerala natanam teacher.