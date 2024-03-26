Sweet poll ‘o mine: Kozhikode chocolatier crafts candidate-themed treats for election season

KOZHIKODE: An election is like a box of chocolates! Have your pick! By offering choice, a vote is akin to selecting from an assortment of the choicest fare. And Asheeka Khadeeja, a chocolatier from Mukkam, Kozhikode, has been abetting that guilty pleasure by featuring beaming faces of election candidates on her offerings.

Parties are flocking to Asheeka’s doorstep for her treats, turning them into the flavour of the season. The 29-year-old’s Rochies chocolates’ venture into the world of politics has been gaining wide popularity.

The vibrantly coloured wrappers adorned with the faces of candidates and their election symbols are now popular even outside the state.