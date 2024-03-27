Congress trains 200 speakers to blaze a campaign trail across Kerala

KOCHI: Despite the shift in electioneering to digital platforms, the persuasive power of effective oratory continues to resonate with voters. Recognising that, the Congress has lined up 200 speakers to spice up the campaigning across all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

These articulate speakers have been tasked with disseminating the party’s policies and key campaign topics to counter targeted attacks from political opponents.

According to Congress leaders, these orators are the party’s “ideological arsenal” and perhaps the real ‘star campaigners’ of the party which aims to repeat the near sweep it achieved in 2019.

The concept was proposed by the Ramesh Chennithala-led KPCC election campaign committee, as the party believes that compelling speakers wield a greater sway over the voters even in the digital age. These individuals, chosen from various levels of the party, have been trained at the party headquarters, Indira Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram to accentuate crucial themes and party policies.