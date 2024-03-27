Father’s brutal assault caused kid’s death in Kerala: Cops

MALAPPURAM: The police on Tuesday confirmed that the death of the 2-year-old girl in Kalikavu was due to a brutal physical assault from her father. Kalikavu circle inspector Sasidharan Pillai said they have arrested Mohammed Fayis, 22, a resident of Udirampoyil in Kalikavu, for fatally assaulting the child.

Sasidharan Pillai said that the doctor who conducted the postmortem examination reported that the child was subjected to brutal assault.

“The assaults from the father caused the death of the child. The mother and a neighbour gave statements that the father assaulted the child. So, taking into consideration the doctor’s report and statements of her mother, we arrested Mohammed Fayis and slapped Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 (Punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act on him,” the officer said.