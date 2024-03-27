Kerala: LDF candidate Hamsa raises serious allegations against Sadiq Ali Thangal

MALAPPURAM: K S Hamsa, LDF candidate for Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency, on Tuesday raised serious allegations against IUML state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty.

During a meet-the-candidate programme organised by Malappuram Press Club, Hamsa alleged that former IUML state president Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal once criticised Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal for attempting to become the party’s acting president while he was undergoing treatment in Delhi. Sadiq Ali Thangal assumed the role of state president of the party following the passing of Hyder Ali Thangal. Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal was the Malappuram district president of the party while Hyder Ali Thangal served as the state president.

Hamsa said, “Hyder Ali Thangal once scolded Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal for acting like the party’s working president with the support of Kunhalikutty while he was in Delhi for his treatment. Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal also witnessed the incident. Hyder Ali Thangal told Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal that he never tried to be the working president of the party while Muhammed Ali Shihab Thangal was serving as the state president of the party, and he was serving as the Malappuram district president of the party.”