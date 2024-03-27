Kerala LS polls: Leaders quarrel over campaigning, Pathanamthitta CPM on firefighting mode

PATHANAMTHITTA/KOCHI: The CPM on Tuesday resorted to fire-fighting mode in Pathanamthitta following reports of altercations between its senior leaders during an internal meeting to discuss shortcomings in its election campaigning in the Lok Sabha constituency.

CPM central committee member TM Thomas Isaac is engaged in a prestigious fight in Pathanamthitta, where he is pitted against three-time MP Anto Antony of Congress and BJP’s Anil K Antony.

It is learnt that the district leadership was not satisfied with the intensity of the electioneering in Adoor assembly segment, and when it was pointed out during the meeting, chaired by senior party leader and minister V N Vasavan, held late on Monday night, an angry argument ensued. A senior trade union leader, who was in charge of the area, challenged the findings and said he would disassociate with the party’s election activities, if that was the district leadership’s stance.