Kerala: Pro-IUML group in Samastha lashes out at CPM over CAA

KOZHIKODE: The pro-IUML faction in the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama has launched a campaign to block CPM’s efforts to woo Muslims by raising issues such as the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA). The group has launched a social media campaign to ‘expose the anti-Muslim’ face of CPM, while the party is busy holding anti-CAA rallies in the state, mainly in Malabar.

In a Facebook post, writer Moyin Malayamma said the presence of Musaliyars in CPM’s Constitution Protection Rally in Malabar was not a good sign.

“It is the negation of the stand they took in the past 95 years. Are there no threats from the CAA outside Malabar? Is the area a part of Pakistan? Answer is very simple. It is only party propaganda. Those who have common sense will understand it. Feel pity over those who join it even after understanding the agenda,” he wrote in the post.

It is the support extended by the rival group in Samastha to LDF candidate in Ponnani K S Hamsa that infuriated the pro-IUML group most. “None of the Samastha leaders or scholars has said Hamsa is their candidate. It is not Samastha’s tradition to be subservient to the communists,” says a message circulating in pro-IUML groups. The message adds that the history of the Samastha is that it showed a way out for the ‘Arival Sunnis’ (Kanthapuram group) who hobnobbed with the CPM.