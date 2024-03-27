Kerala: Tired of drama, Chalakudy longs for progress

CHALAKUDY: The small bridge above the Chithrapuzha is a mere three kilometres from the temple town of Tripunithura. And the road leading to the industrial area of Ambalamugal is busy with heavy vehicles, with tankers parked on either side to collect oil from the Kochi refinery.

The south-western gateway to the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, which borders the Ernakulam and Kottayam constituencies, wears the look of a busy metro.

The election campaign is gaining momentum in the area, says Shankarankutty, a driver from Karimugal. But he also has plenty of grievances to share regarding politicians.

“A vast section of people don’t trust the electoral exercise. All fronts have been cheating people for many decades and we are helpless. After the election, the winners and losers vanish from the scene. The winners are enjoying life using the tax paid by us,” says Shankarankutty, his voice ringing with despair.

While electioneering was aggressive earlier, with graffiti an ever-present sight, nowadays, the walls look deserted. Very little graffiti is visible on roadsides.