Kerala: Tired of drama, Chalakudy longs for progress

CHALAKUDY: The small bridge above the Chithrapuzha is a mere three kilometres from the temple town of Tripunithura. And the road leading to the industrial area of Ambalamugal is busy with heavy vehicles, with tankers parked on either side to collect oil from the Kochi refinery.
The south-western gateway to the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, which borders the Ernakulam and Kottayam constituencies, wears the look of a busy metro.
The election campaign is gaining momentum in the area, says Shankarankutty, a driver from Karimugal. But he also has plenty of grievances to share regarding politicians.
“A vast section of people don’t trust the electoral exercise. All fronts have been cheating people for many decades and we are helpless. After the election, the winners and losers vanish from the scene. The winners are enjoying life using the tax paid by us,” says Shankarankutty, his voice ringing with despair.
While electioneering was aggressive earlier, with graffiti an ever-present sight, nowadays, the walls look deserted. Very little graffiti is visible on roadsides.
But there are posters of sitting MP and UDF candidate Benny Behanan, LDF candidate C Raveendranath and BJP candidate K A Unnikrishnan.
In different parts of Kunnathunadu, though, posters of the Twenty20 candidate – Charly Paul – outnumber those of the others.
The presence of Twenty20 is visible in Karimukal, Pallikkara and Kizhakkambalam, besides other areas, throwing a challenge to the leading fronts. At Kizhakkambalam, numerous vehicles are seen parked at a plot adjacent to the main road. Nearby is the supermarket operated by Twenty20. Many people crowd the entrance with tokens in hand.
The outlet is a huge relief to the people of Kizhakkambalam and neighbouring panchayats, says Kanakan, a Thiruvaniyoor resident.
“If we have to spend around Rs 5,000 for groceries in the open market, we spend a maximum of Rs 2,500 here. Those residing in Kizhakkambalam, Thiruvaniyoor, Poothrikka, Puthencruz, Aikkaranad, Kunnathunad, Mazhuvannoor and Vengola panchayats can buy items from here,” he says.
Kanakan was a communist until seven years ago, but now he is a ward coordinator of Twenty20.
“Whoever else rules the state or country, the poor people always remain poor. However, in these panchayats, people are kings. They get groceries and medicines at a reasonable price. All roads, and the houses of the poor, are in good condition. Opponents say it is because of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund of the Kitex company. But the CSR is applicable to all corporates. Who spends it? If we look at other parties, which leader is socially committed? The era of EMS is gone,” he says.
Kalady too is busy but electioneering is yet to pick up pace. The people of Kallala Estate under the Plantation Corporation are a frustrated lot.
“Governments have neglected us for many years,” says Benny K V. “The wage is too low and the work arduous. Even more worrying is the fear of wild animals. Elephants, tigers and leopards are common sights in these rubber and oil palm plantations. They arrive at the plantation looking for food and water. Today morning, a herd of elephants arrived to drink from a small stream here,” he says, pointing to fresh elephant dung.
K N Soman, who has been residing at a layam (lined houses in a plantation) for the past 53 years, says: “By 7pm, the elephant herd arrives at the plantation, making our lives miserable. No one can go out of the layam after that. If an emergency arises, it is tough to go outside the estate.”
In the Athirappilly forest area, a group of people are busy creating firebreaks to prevent wildfire. They are workers under the Vana Samrakshna Samithi (VSS). “I was an active political worker, but my attitude has changed,” says Vimala Shaji, accompanied by Prasad, Santhosh and Prameela. “The political leaders shake hands, hug, kiss, and do everything possible to please voters. After elections, they never look at us. The Chalakudy river and Athirappilly waterfalls offer a little hope in our lives. The job allotted under the VSS is the only source of income for our families and Rs 600 is the pay. Who wins the election doesn’t matter to us,” she adds.
Workers under Vana Samrakshana Samithi resting after work on the side of Athirappilly-Vazhachal road in Chalakudy | ExpressIn Koratty, social activist Rajan Thomas says all fronts are active, with Twenty20 set to create a bit of an impact this election.
Issues are different in Kaipamangalam, the lone coastal segment in the Chalakudy constituency. Octogenarians Kuttappan and Sadanandan are playing cards in the corridor of an old building at Lorrykadavu, near the Anjangadi beach in Sreenarayanapuram panchayat.
Sivadasan, a retired defence person joined in.“The politicians are corrupt,” Kuttappan says, pointing to a lamp post.
“A sum of Rs 5 lakh was earmarkedto install the lamp. However, it cost less than Rs 2 lakh. Where did the remaining money go?”
Another structure near the beach constructed 30 years ago by spending around Rs 25 lakh is lying idle. “But there is no breakwater to anchor boats at the fish landing centre. The money has been wasted. After the summer became harsh, people are running from pillar to post to get potable water. But the people’s representatives remain silent,” says Sivadasan.