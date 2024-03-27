Student assaulted by batchmates in Kerala for refusing to play Holi

KASARAGOD: The Hozdurg police on Monday registered a case against four Plus-II students for physically assaulting their batch mate for his non-participation in the Holi celebration, which was on March 23. The victim Nived K P, from Chemmattamvayal, Hosdurg in Balla village, is a science student at GHSS Madikai (first) near Kanhangad.

The accused are Shivanandhu, of Vadakaramukk in Ajanur, Vivek, of Ballikoth in Ajanur, and two identifiable persons residing in Ajanur, all commerce students of the same school.

The incident occurred around 1pm when the victim was waiting at the bus shelter near their school to return home.